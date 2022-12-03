Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,736 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.13% of Nordson worth $247,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $271.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average is $220.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

