Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 93,995 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 93,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.93% of Cooper Companies worth $298,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 64.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Profile



The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

