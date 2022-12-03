Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,199,107 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,460,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.56% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $232,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,666,000 after buying an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after buying an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 770.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,684,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,415,000 after buying an additional 4,146,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 2.0 %

DNB stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.