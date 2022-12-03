Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 177,596 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.54% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $311,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of MAA stock opened at $164.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

