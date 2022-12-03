Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $274.84 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $274,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

