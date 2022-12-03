Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $217.04 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 226,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 5.40% of Wendy’s worth $217,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

