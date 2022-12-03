Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $394,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $364,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 278.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 6.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52-week low of $121.59 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

