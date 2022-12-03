Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.22% of Tractor Supply worth $263,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $224.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.03.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

