Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 3,726,068 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.97% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $360,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 52,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

MRVI stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

