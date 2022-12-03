Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,112,684 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $257,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser



Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

