Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

MARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marston’s from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 44.40 ($0.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 84.60 ($1.01).

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 38.90 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £246.69 million and a PE ratio of -13.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.38. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 33.38 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 85 ($1.02).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

