Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

