Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 139,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 74,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 67,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 547.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

EWN opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

