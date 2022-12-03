Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $2,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 433.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 57,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Black Knight Price Performance

Black Knight Profile

Shares of BKI opened at $61.39 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

