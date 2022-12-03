Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,597,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $429,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 39.2% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,778,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 82,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 18,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $327.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $335.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

