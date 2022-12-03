Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 302 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,706.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 166,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,242.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 60,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $292.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.93 and a 200 day moving average of $291.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

