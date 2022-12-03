Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 158 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in CBRE Group by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.