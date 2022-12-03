Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $367,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $83,028,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,137,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $633,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,317 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MU opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.