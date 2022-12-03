Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $344,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CarMax to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.59 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.