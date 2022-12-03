Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 749 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 38.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.73.

SAP Price Performance

SAP Profile

SAP opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.