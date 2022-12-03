Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 293 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FirstService were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.14. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $199.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.