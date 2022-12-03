Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Up 15.6% in November

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 951,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 128.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 27.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.00. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

