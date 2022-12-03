Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.44.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.