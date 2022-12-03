Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mannatech Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.