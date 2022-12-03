Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mannatech Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Mannatech Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
