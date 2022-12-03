Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $608,000 Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,897 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Carter Bankshares worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

CARE stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.95. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.