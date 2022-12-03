Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Price Performance

MHLD stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $178.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

