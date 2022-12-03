MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003285 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $114.54 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 96.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,393,532 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

