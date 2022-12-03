Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE MCN opened at $7.81 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

