Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,767 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 216.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,040 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the airline’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.24.

Shares of LUV opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

