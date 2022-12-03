Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 433 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,125,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,491,000 after purchasing an additional 135,015 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 242,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.88.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.