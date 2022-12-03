Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after acquiring an additional 336,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Ferrari by 0.3% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average is $197.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $271.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

