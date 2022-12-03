Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 131,828 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,828 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Model N as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE MODN opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

MODN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 207,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,752 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

