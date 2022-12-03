Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of National Instruments worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.07. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

