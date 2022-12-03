Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of CTS worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.70. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

