Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.0 %

BWA opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.