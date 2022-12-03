Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AXIS Capital worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 71.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 367.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2,433.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 91,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

