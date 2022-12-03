Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Transocean worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Transocean by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Transocean by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 83,234 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.