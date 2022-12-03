Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 398.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 761,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 241,574 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

