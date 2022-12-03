Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,972,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 7,699,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,714. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

