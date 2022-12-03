Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,446.56 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

