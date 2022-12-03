Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 811,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumentum Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.