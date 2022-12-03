Lpwm LLC Invests $213,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 198,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.38. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

