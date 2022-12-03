Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,603 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of LGV stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

