LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 185 ($2.21) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 200 ($2.39).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.69) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 252.17 ($3.02).

LMP opened at GBX 181.40 ($2.17) on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In related news, insider James Fitzroy Dean acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($152,530.21). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider James Fitzroy Dean acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($152,530.21). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($685,488.69).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

