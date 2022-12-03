London Co. of Virginia Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 189,135 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Comcast were worth $169,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.