London Co. of Virginia Sells 9,422 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.76% of STERIS worth $156,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,972,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,744.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

