London Co. of Virginia Sells 3,735 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $32,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landstar System Trading Up 0.4 %

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $151.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.