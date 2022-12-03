London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.75% of Hasbro worth $197,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,766,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,949,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

