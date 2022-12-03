London Co. of Virginia Has $60.11 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,976 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.77% of BellRing Brands worth $60,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,199,000 after buying an additional 8,490,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 283,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BellRing Brands Stock Up 4.2 %
NYSE:BRBR opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09.
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
