London Co. of Virginia Has $256.79 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,801,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156,875 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $256,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.